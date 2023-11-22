Best Black Friday Sneaker Deals of 2023

Here's a round-up of the best sneaker deals taking place this year.

Nov 22, 2023


The holiday season is officially upon us, with the celebration of Thanksgiving taking place this week. Additionally, this means it's time that some of the biggest savings of the year are going down.


We know how stressful it can get when it comes to navigating the abundance of sales on Black Friday. To help alleviate some of those issues, we’ve compiled the best Black Friday sneaker sales that you can take advantage of now. Be sure to check back in throughout the weekend, as new deals will continue to be added as they become available.


Complex may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices are accurate, and items are in stock as of the time of publication.


Nike

Image via Nike

Where: Nike.com
Code: BLACKFRIDAY
Deal: Nike is offering an additional 25 percent off of already discounted items on its website when shoppers use code "Blackfriday" at checkout.


Adidas

Image via Adidas

Where: Adidas.com
Code: No code needed
Deal: Shoppers can save up to 70 percent off of their purchases on Adidas for Black Friday this year automatically. 

Foot Locker

Image via Foot Locker

Where: Footlocker.com
Code: No code needed
Deal: Shoppers can save up to 50 percent off their purchase at Foot Locker automatically at checkout.

DTLR

Image via DTLR

Where: DTLR.com
Code: "BF25"
Deal: DTLR is offering 25 percent off of select Nike and Jordan styles when shoppers enter the code "BF25" at checkout.

End Clothing

Image via End Clothing

Where: Endclothing.com
Code: No code needed
Deal: Enjoy an additional 20 percent off of select sales items this week on End Clothing.

Bodega

Image via Bodega

Where: Bdgastore.com
Code: "Friendsandfam"
Deal: Bodega is offering up to 30 percent off when shoppers enter “Friendsandfam” at checkout.

Concepts

Image via Concepts

Where: Cncpts.com
Code: "BF23"
Deal: For a limited time, customers can save an additional 30 percent off on Concepts' webshop when using the code "BF23" at checkout.

Ssense

Image via Ssense

Where: Ssense.com
Code: No code needed
Deal: Ssense is offering up to 50 percent off items on its website for Black Friday this year.

New Balance

Image via New Balance

Where: Newbalance.com
Code: No code needed
Deal: New Balance is offering members 25 percent off of select styles and up to 40 percent off of already-discounted items.

Mr Porter

Image via Mr Porter

Where: Mrporter.com
Code: No code needed
Deal: For a limited time, shoppers can save 30 percent on select items at Mr Porter.

Sneakersnstuff

Image via Sneakersnstuff

Where: Sneakersnstuff.com
Code: No code needed
Deal: Sneakersnstuff is offering up to 60 percent off on select items for Black Friday this weekend.

Amazon

Image via Amazon

Where: Amazon.com
Code: No code needed
Deal: Enjoy up to 70 percent off of select sneakers at check-out automatically when you shop on Amazon this week.

Feature

Image via Feature

Where: Feature.com
Code: "Sitewide25"
Deal: Use code "Sitewide25" this week and in-store at Feature to save 25 percent off your purchase.

Slam Jam

Image via Slam Jam

Where: Slamjam.com
Code: "Privatebf35"
Deal: Shoppers can save 35 percent off when they enter code "Privatebf35" at checkout.

