Atmos to Shutter Operations in North America

Seemingly out of nowhere, Atmos is reportedly ceasing its operations in North America. News of Atmos' decision was first reported by Footwear News today.

No official statement has been made by Atmos at the time of writing, but according to the aforementioned publication, the Tokyo-bred retailer is exiting the US market and will shutter its business online and in-store. According to a statement acquired by Footwear News, Atmos SVP and GM Patrick Walsh said that the retailer was shifting to focus its efforts on the Asian market.

“The Atmos brand has a unique and authentic identity, character, and spirit. Given the strength of Atmos in Japan and Asia, we are focused on further investing in this market. Though in line with this focus and our plans for simplification, we have made the strategic decision to close our three Atmos stores in North America and our Atmos U.S. website,” Patrick Walsh, Atmos SVP and GM, said. “We are confident that this is the right move for Atmos and will help us continue to work in service of bringing sneaker and street culture to our customers in Asia.”

Atmos opened its first store in Harajuku, Tokyo, in 2000, and over the last two decades, the retailer has amassed a huge presence in both the streetwear and sneaker scene, largely in part due to its collabs with Asics, Adidas, Jordan Brand, Nike, New Balance, and more.

Atmos expanded to the US in 2020 when it merged with premier sneaker boutique Ubiq, and since then, they have operated under the Atmos USA brand with stores located in the Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York areas. Atmos was then purchased by Foot Locker in August 2021 alongside footwear chain WSS for $1.1 billion.