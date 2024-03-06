Arc'teryx Just Dropped New Sneakers for Spring

While Arc'teryx is best known for its outdoor-focused garments, the Canadian brand has launched a new collection of footwear that's perfect for your next outdoor adventure.

The latest range introduces three new styles: the Vertex Alpine, the Sylan, and the Kragg. According to Arc'teryx, the first silhouette was designed to be both lightweight and offer the protection that trailrunners look for in a sneaker on technical terrain. The Sylan focuses on supporting athletes who tend to gravitate towards running on mountains, as it features an anti-debris upper and aggressive lugs on the outsoles. The final shoe caters to the moments where runners are recovering during a climb or a trailrun. It's worth mentioning that the first two silhouettes also come in a more premium version that features a Gore-Tex liner on the upper to shield the foot from the elements.

Readers who are interested in copping the aforementioned sneakers from Arc'teryx's Spirng 2024 footwear collection can do so now at Arcteryx.com and at Arc'teryx stores. Retail prices range from $160 to $250.