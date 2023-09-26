Jordan Brand Covers the Air Jordan 5 in Mismatched Plaid

Jordan Brand has typically exercised their creative freedom when it came down to its kids-exclusive Air Jordan releases. That sentiment will continue with an upcoming Air Jordan 5 release, if these images are any indication.

Newly leaked imagery from @dramadamanager_ on Instagram shows a first look at the upcoming "Plaid" Air Jordan 5 colorway. The color scheme is somewhat reminiscent of the rare "Sager Vision" Air Jordan 1 designed after the late NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager and his unique suits, as the upper of this "Plaid" Jordan 5 is covered in various plaid patterns throughout the panels. The sneaker also comes with hits of orange on the tongue's Jumpman logo, the shoelaces, and the "Shark Teeth" on the midsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this kids-exclusive "Plaid" Air Jordan 5 will be released on Oct. 20. Check back soon for official updates.