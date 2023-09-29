A First Look at the 'Sail' Air Jordan 4 Surfaces

The Air Jordan 4 is considered to be one of the more popular sneakers in Michael Jordan's signature line, so it should come as no surprise that more renditions of the model are reportedly coming in 2024.

According to Sole Retriever, an all-new "Sail" Air Jordan 4 colorway is landing at retailers in Spring 2024 for $200. Given its far-out release date, images of the purported style have yet to surface, but the leaker account @zSneakerheadz has provided fans with an early depiction.

The mockup image suggests that the shoe will resemble the Off-White x Air Jordan 4, donning a tonal hue throughout the shoe, with gold accents on the tongue's Jumpman logo and inside the midsole's Air unit.

As of now, release details for the "Sail" Air Jordan 4 have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned for official updates.

UPDATE (09/29): Thanks to @xcsnkr on Instagram, we now have a first look at the upcoming "Sail" Air Jordan 4 albeit in the form of an unfinished pair pictured here. As of now, the sneaker is expected to hit retailers sometime in Spring 2024.