Nike Designer Reveals Exclusive 'Washington Hukies' Air Jordans

Ahead of tonight's much-anticipated matchup between the undefeated Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines for the 2024 College Football National Championship, former Jordan Brand designer Ben Kirschner is getting ready for the game by breaking out two exclusive Washington-themed Air Jordans.

Pictured here are previously unseen "Washington" Air Jordan 3s and Air Jordan 11s shared by Kirschner on Instagram today. Both versions don a simple white-based color scheme that's offset by purple and gold accents as a nod to the university's team hues. The sneaker also features official "Washington" branding on the tongue, including "Washington Football" embroidered on the 11.

Kirschner, who's now a longtime designer for Nike, attended the University of Washington, which is where he says he discovered his dream of designing sneakers. He got his start at the sportswear brand during college, where he would drive more than three hours to intern at Nike's Oregon headquarters, officially signing on with the brand after he graduated.

As suggested by the caption on the Instagram post, these "Washington" Air Jordan 3 and Jordan 11 colorways were made exclusively for Kirschner and won't be seeing a formal release.