Chris Paul's Air Jordan 1 Low Releases This Month

It has been well documented that longtime Jordan Brand athlete Chris Paul has one of the most exlusive Air Jordan collections in the NBA. Now, it appears that an upcoming Air Jordan 1 release linked to the newly-minted Golden State Warriors point guard could be hitting retail soon.

Shown here is the first look at the "CP3" Air Jordan 1 Low courtesy of @Brandon1an and @Mr_Unloved1s on Instagram. Unlike standard releases, this Air Jordan 1 Low features a special floral-esque print throughout the entirety of the upper, while premium hairy suede panels appear on the tongue, the toe box, the Swoosh, and heel tab. In addition to the white shoelaces already attached to the upper, the sneaker also comes with a second set of grey shoelaces. Wrapping up the look below is a sail-colored midsole and a smoky translucent outsole.

According to the leaker accounts, this "CP3" Air Jordan 1 Low will be released on Oct. 24. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (10/11): Jordan Brand has officially confirmed that the Chris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low will be released on Oct. 24 via SNKRS for $160. Scroll on for a closer look at the upcoming sneaker.

Air Jordan 1 Low "CP3"

Release Date: 10/24/23

Color: Light Cream/Light Cream-Sail

Style #: FZ0455-200

Price: $160