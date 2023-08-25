Air Jordan 1 Surfaces in New 'Yellow Ochre' Colorway

Jordan Brand continues to find ways to introduce new colorways of the ever-popular Air Jordan 1. An upcoming example is this "Yellow Ochre" makeup scheduled to hit retailers next year.

Newly leaked images from @shane_fk on Instagram show that the "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 1 High will feature the "Chicago" color blocking but replace the red hue with mustard yellow on the nubuck overlay panels. The upper is equipped with a white leather construction, while black accents cover the Swoosh and collar. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a yellow outsole.

In addition to this new Air Jordan 1 release, Michael Jordan's namesake brand is also expected to release the Air Jordan 6 in the "Yellow Ochre" colorway.

According to leaker @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this "Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 1 High will be released on Jan. 27, 2024, for $180.

Air Jordan 1 High "Yellow Ochre"

Release Date: 01/27/24

Color: Yellow Ochre/Black/Sail

Style #: DZ5485-701

Price: $180