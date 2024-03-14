New 'Metallic Gold' Air Jordan 1 on the Way

Jordan Brand is introducing a new-ish "Metallic Gold" colorway of the ever-popular Air Jordan 1 this summer. Ahead of its release, we have an early look at the upcoming retro.

A newly leaked image from @xcsnkr on Instagram shows a cropped photo of the new "Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 High. This latest pair looks similar to the "Melo" Jordan 1 from 2014 at a glance, but this shoe uses black leather on the upper instead of nubuck. The unreleased colorway also sports a gold hue that's shinier than the aforementioned "Melo" makeup.

Michael Jordan's namesake brand has released numerous black and gold Air Jordan 1s in the past. Most recently, there was a patent leather pair that dropped in November 2020.

According to leaker Sole Retriever, this "Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 High will be released sometime in August for $180. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for new developments in the coming weeks.