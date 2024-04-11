Adidas Celebrates Milwaukee's 414 Day With Special Sneakers

Adidas has tapped Eric "Shake" James, the founder of the popular Milwaukee-based sneaker boutique Clicks, to celebrate the city's annual 414 Day with an upcoming Rivalry Low release.

For this latest project, Shake and the Three Stripes embedded the DNA of Milwaukee into the collaborative Rivalry shoe. This pair dons a cream-colored upper as a nod to Milwaukee's "Cream City" nickname, combined with green and red accents resembling the Milwaukee Bucks' team colors. Additional nods to the city appear in the form of cheese and beer graphics on the tongues and the heel counter.

Adidas also confirmed it has partnered with Shake's nonprofit organization, J.A.Y. Academy, through 2025 to provide various workshops to the local youth. The initiative kicked off with students at Siefert Middle School customizing sneakers as part of a free design workshop.

"414 Day is a special time dedicated to celebrating the essence of Milwaukee, Shake said. "The upcoming sneaker launch holds particular significance as it marks the first of its kind for this occasion. It was truly heartwarming to share this memorable experience with the students of Siefert Middle School, and it was really special to see all the sneaker designs they created. I'm deeply appreciative of Adidas Cornerstone Community for their continued support, and I eagerly anticipate the opening of the physical home for J.A.Y. Academy in August, which promises exciting opportunities ahead."

This "414 Day" Adidas Rivalry Low will be released ahead of the actual observance of 414 Day on April 13 at clickskicks.net and at Clicks' in-store location for $130. The brand also confirmed that the first 414 pairs will also be individually numbered.