Kobe Bryant's Ultra-Rare Adidas 'USA' Shoes Are Back Up for Auction

The historic pair was also worn by LeBron James.

Feb 08, 2024
Image via Goldin Auctions
Kobe Bryant's storied "USA Flag" Adidas Kobe 2 PE has once again resurfaced on the auction block this week.

At the time of writing, the "USA Flag" Adidas Kobe 2 PE is up for sale via Goldin Auctions, and the current bid for the shoe is $45,000 with 9 bids placed.

As confirmed by photo matching, Bryant wore these exact shoes during the first game of the 2001–02 NBA season to honor those affected by the tragedies surrounding 9/11. Bryant then gave the pair to LeBron James when they met prior to the '02 NBA All-Star Game, and James would later wear the shoes that month when his St. Vincent-St. Mary's Fighting Irish squad faced off against Oak Hill Academy.

The Adidas Kobe 2 was the final signature shoe Bryant had with Adidas prior to signing with Nike in 2003. As the name suggests, a USA Flag graphic covers the upper of this Adidas Kobe 2.

The lot for this "USA Flag" Adidas Kobe 2 PE will end on March 2 at 10 p.m. ET. Ken Goldin, the founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, also breaks down the story of the shoes in the video below.

