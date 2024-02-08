Kobe Bryant's Ultra-Rare Adidas 'USA' Shoes Are Back Up for Auction

Kobe Bryant's storied "USA Flag" Adidas Kobe 2 PE has once again resurfaced on the auction block this week.

At the time of writing, the "USA Flag" Adidas Kobe 2 PE is up for sale via Goldin Auctions, and the current bid for the shoe is $45,000 with 9 bids placed.

As confirmed by photo matching, Bryant wore these exact shoes during the first game of the 2001–02 NBA season to honor those affected by the tragedies surrounding 9/11. Bryant then gave the pair to LeBron James when they met prior to the '02 NBA All-Star Game, and James would later wear the shoes that month when his St. Vincent-St. Mary's Fighting Irish squad faced off against Oak Hill Academy.

The Adidas Kobe 2 was the final signature shoe Bryant had with Adidas prior to signing with Nike in 2003. As the name suggests, a USA Flag graphic covers the upper of this Adidas Kobe 2.

The lot for this "USA Flag" Adidas Kobe 2 PE will end on March 2 at 10 p.m. ET. Ken Goldin, the founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, also breaks down the story of the shoes in the video below.