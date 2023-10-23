pgLang's New Converse Collab Comes in Mystery Colorways

Kendrick Lamar's pgLang imprint is gearing up for a new release with Converse, a follow-up to their first collaboration in May 2022.
The latest link-up again focuses on the Converse Chuck 70, with pgLang crafting two subtly mismatched colorways of the iconic sneaker. Using a black and white canvas and rubber upper, each shoe's midsole pinstriping includes either Irish Cream coloring on the left shoe and red on the right, or Irish Cream striping on the right shoe and navy on the left.
To further differentiate these pairs from standard Chuck Taylors, hiking-inspired metal eyelets have been added as well as asymmetrical rubber varnishing. The insole and outsole have both been customized with pgLang details, while the brand's name is embossed over the medial ankle patch on each shoe.
The pgLang x Converse Chuck 70 releases next week on Thursday, Nov. 2 from pg-lang.com. Note that those who order the shoes will not be able to choose the color and will instead randomly receive one of the two pairs pictured here.