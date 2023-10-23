pgLang's New Converse Collab Comes in Mystery Colorways

Kendrick Lamar's pgLang imprint is gearing up for a new release with Converse, a follow-up to their first collaboration in May 2022.

The latest link-up again focuses on the Converse Chuck 70, with pgLang crafting two subtly mismatched colorways of the iconic sneaker. Using a black and white canvas and rubber upper, each shoe's midsole pinstriping includes either Irish Cream coloring on the left shoe and red on the right, or Irish Cream striping on the right shoe and navy on the left.