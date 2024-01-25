'Black Cat' Air Jordan 5s Rumored to Release This Year

Since its last retro in in 2020, the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 has becoming increasingly coveted, with pairs currently reselling around the $1,000 mark. While that pair will remain scarce for the time being, Jordan Brand is reportedly applying the blacked-out theme to another retro soon.

According to @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, a "Black Cat" Air Jordan 5 is set to release this holiday season. In-hand images aren't yet available, but the mock-up of the Anthracite/Black/Off Noir colorway pictured here depicts a tonal black suede upper with a smoky translucent outsole.

Should the pair materialize, it will join other similar black-based Air Jordan 5s such as 2017's "Triple Black" Pinnacle, 2021's "Anthracite" variation, an of course, the OG "Black Metallic."

In addition to this new Air Jordan 5, a rerelease of the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 3 is also expected to take place this holiday season.

Check back for more updates on the Air Jordan 5 "Black Cat" soon.

Air Jordan 5 "Black Cat"

Release Date: Holiday 2024

Color: Anthracite/Black/Off Noir

Style #: FZ2239-001

Price: TBA