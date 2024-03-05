A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship to 'Fruity Pebbles' Nike LeBron 4, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mar 05, 2024
Via Awake NY

It's time to get that spring sneaker rotation in order. Luckily, there are plenty of drops worth adding to the collection this week.


The standout of the group is Awake NY's first Jordan Brand collab. Other highlights include the first retail release of the "Fruity Pebbles" LeBron 4, the debut of Kyrie Irving's signature model with Anta, and another yellow and purple Saucony from Claima. 


Get all of the details for this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Women's Nike Dunk Low 'Light Bone'

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This neutral colorway of the Dunk Low is all about the materials. Its upper features a mix of canvas, leather, and shaggy suede. Natural rope laces and a mini Swoosh stitched on the lateral heel complete the design. 

Women's Air Jordan 1 'Dusted Clay'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is dropping one of the best non-OG colorways of the Air Jordan 1 in quite some time on Wednesday. This "Dusted Clay" pair features a sandy suede upper with a mix of orange clay and brown on the overlays. An embossed Wings logos add to the premium feel of this Air Jordan 1.

Nike LeBron 4 'Fruity Pebbles'

Via Nike

Price: $250
When: Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Once an incredibly rare PE from the LeBron archive, the Fruity Pebbles-inspired LeBron 4 is releasing to the public for the first time since its debut in 2006. This retro releases stays true to the original with a white Foamposite upper, multicolored Fruity Pebbles print on the mudguard and liner, and rainbow-like outsole. Where this pair sets itself apart is that it's an official collab with Post's Fruity Pebbles. An official logo can be seen stamped on the right insole. 

Anta Kai 1

Via Anta

Price: $125
When: Wednesday March 6
Where: anta.com and Sneaker Politics Dallas
What You Need to Know: Kyrie Irving's first signature sneaker with Anta is finally releasing later this week. Dubbed the "Artist on Court," this colorway features a purple upper with gold and pink accents. Nods to Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics include Irving's new logo on the tongue, a gold amulet that hangs from the heel, and writing across the midfoot strap. Following the March 6 drop, there will also be followup releases at Extra Butter in New York City on March 7 and Nice Kicks San Francisco on March 9. 

Social Status x Nike Mac Attack

Via Nike

Price: $140
When: Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Social Status is releasing another Mac Attack collab on Friday. This pair features a 3M mesh upper, cream suede overlays, black leather hits on the heel, and kelly green branding. Similar to previous iterations by Social Status, this Mac Attack also features a special paint job on the Swoosh that is meant to be rubbed away to reveal a new color. 

Claima x Saucony 3D Grid Hurricane

Via Saucony

Price: $150
When: saucony.com
Where: Friday, March 8
What You Need to Know: After releasing two colorways of the Saucony 3D Grid Hurricane in 2023, Bimma Williams' Claima has returned for a third drop in 2024. The latest styling features a white mesh upper with yellow suede overlays and purple detailing. The color scheme is meant to nod to the signature colors of his hometown of New Orelans and its annual Mardi Gras festivities. "NOLA" is also stitched on the right heel. 

Women's Air Jordan 4 'White/Gold'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand slightly tweaks the formula of the "Pure Money" Air Jordan 4 for its latest women's release. Instead of chrome tabs, this Air Jordan 4 features metallic gold. A sail outsole also provides a subtle bit of contrast to the clean colorway. 

Awake NY x Nike Air Ship

