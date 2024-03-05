A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship to 'Fruity Pebbles' Nike LeBron 4, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
It's time to get that spring sneaker rotation in order. Luckily, there are plenty of drops worth adding to the collection this week.
The standout of the group is Awake NY's first Jordan Brand collab. Other highlights include the first retail release of the "Fruity Pebbles" LeBron 4, the debut of Kyrie Irving's signature model with Anta, and another yellow and purple Saucony from Claima.
Get all of the details for this week's best sneaker releases below.
