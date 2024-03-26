A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Via Nike

Nike is celebrating its self-made holiday, Air Max Day, this week. Of course, that means we can look forward to some great new drops featuring the iconic cushioning system. In 2024, that means the launch of the Air Max Dn and a special take on the OG "Royal" Air Max 1 with a volt green midsole.







But it isn't all about Air Max. There are also some new colorways of Made in USA New Balance 990v4s by Teddy Santis, premium JJJJound Sambas, and a mismatched AE 1 to mark the McDonald's All-American Game.





Get a closer look at all of this week's sneaker releases below.