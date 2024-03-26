A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the debut of the Nike Air Max Dn to the JJJJound x Adidas Sambas, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mar 26, 2024
Via Nike

Nike is celebrating its self-made holiday, Air Max Day, this week. Of course, that means we can look forward to some great new drops featuring the iconic cushioning system. In 2024, that means the launch of the Air Max Dn and a special take on the OG "Royal" Air Max 1 with a volt green midsole. 


But it isn't all about Air Max. There are also some new colorways of Made in USA New Balance 990v4s by Teddy Santis, premium JJJJound Sambas, and a mismatched AE 1 to mark the McDonald's All-American Game.


Get a closer look at all of this week's sneaker releases below. 

Via Nike

Nike Air Max Dn

Profile view of a Nike Air Max sneaker with visible air bubbles in the sole
Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS, Foot Locker, footlocker.com, and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is celebrating Air Max Day 2024 with a big debut of its latest Air Max sneaker. The Air Max Dn will be offered in a variety of colorways, highlighted by the black "All Night" pair with red and purple accents. The Dn features a seamless upper, TPU shank clip at the midfoot, and four pressurized Air tubes installed at the heel. Read more about the latest addition to the Air Max lineup here

Nike Air Max 1 '86 'Royal/Volt'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: One week after re-releasing the "Royal" Air Max 1, Nike is dropping off this special take on the OG runner. Volt green covers the midsole and "3.26" replaces the usual Nike logos on the tongue tags to mark Air Max Day. The theme was first executed in 2014 with the OG red Air Max 1s. This blue pair made its debut in the NBA pregame tunnel when LeBron James laced them up ahead of a matchup with the Washington Wizards on March 12. Now, they can be yours. 

JJJJound x Adidas Samba

Via JJJJound

Price: $250
When: Wednesday, March 27 at 12 p.m.
Where: jjjjound.com and Adidas Confirmed app
What You Need to Know: JJJJound's minimalist approach to collaborations is a love/hate thing. But you can't deny the premium execution on these black and white Sambas. The pairs were constructed in Adidas' Scheinfeld factory in Germany. They feature premium leather uppers, a suede overlay on the toe, leather liners, co-branded insoles, and custom vintage hang tags to note their origin. 

Adidas SL 72

Via Adidas

Price: $100
When: Thursday, March 28 at 9 a.m.
Where: adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Hoping to capitalize off of the success of another classic silhouette, the Samba, Adidas is tapping into its archive to bring back the SL 72. This simplistic '70s runner features a leather upper and suede overlays. It will be available in multiple colorways. Our favorite is this green pair with yellow details. 

New Balance Made in USA 990v4

Via New Balance

Price: $209.99
When: Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Two new colorways of the Made in USA New Balance 990v4 are hitting stores. The first sports a grey mesh upper, arctic blue suede overlays, and black hits on the branding and midsole. The other option is more vibrant with a cream upper, black midsole, and subtle hits of pine green on the "N" logos and lacing.  

Adidas AE 1 'McDonald's All-American'

Via Adidas

Price: $120
When: Friday, March 29
Where: footlocker.com and select Foot Locker stores
What You Need to Know: The AE 1 continues its impressive run with a brand new colorway to celebrate the McDonald's All-American Game. The annual high school basketball showcase is represented by a white-based AE 1. Mismatched red and blue shoes align with the uniforms. The iconic golden arches of the fast food giant are featured on the heel pull tabs. We can't help but think of Tracy McGrady's mismatched T-Mac 3s from the 2004 NBA All-Star Game when we see these. That's a good thing. 

