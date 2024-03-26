A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the debut of the Nike Air Max Dn to the JJJJound x Adidas Sambas, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Nike is celebrating its self-made holiday, Air Max Day, this week. Of course, that means we can look forward to some great new drops featuring the iconic cushioning system. In 2024, that means the launch of the Air Max Dn and a special take on the OG "Royal" Air Max 1 with a volt green midsole.
But it isn't all about Air Max. There are also some new colorways of Made in USA New Balance 990v4s by Teddy Santis, premium JJJJound Sambas, and a mismatched AE 1 to mark the McDonald's All-American Game.
Get a closer look at all of this week's sneaker releases below.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy