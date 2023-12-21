The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2023

Via Complex

Don’t hate the player—hate the game. Or whatever people say these days. Reselling is here to stay, even if I no longer host a YouTube show where I ask people if they’ve resold sneakers. The market has cooled off over the past couple years, andetro Air Jordans are even finding their way to outlets. “Limited” collaborations aren’t selling out, and sneakers aren’t fetching the big secondary market values that they did just a few years ago. But people are still out here reselling.

This year’s big resellers included more Travis Scott x Air Jordans and high-fashion Nike shoes, but also limited-edition Asics, performance Adidas running shoes, and some new Nike Basketball sneakers. To find the data, we used information from StockX. We left off friends and family, special packaging, and most high-fashion sneakers. The values used here are the average resale prices across all sizes. Here are the most expensive sneakers of the year.