The Best Gym Shoes for Working Out

If you haven’t been paying attention to TYR in the fitness space, then you’re doing it wrong. For starters it’s not T.Y.R.—it’s pronounced “tear,” as in Tyr, the Norse god of war. It’s also a swimming brand with a serious competitive tradition and the current sponsor of the US swim team. And was also used in Baywatch. Started in 1985, the brand waited until 2022 to get into footwear. The CXT-1 is the most popular TYR model right now, being the all-around functional fitness shoe. But the Techknit RNR-1 might be the best bet for the casual gym goer. It’s a running shoe with a solid heel that makes it a good balance between cardio and strength training. I might have gotten roasted by Brendan Dunne for wearing them on our Malaysia trip, but I had the last laugh, as they slipped on and off during the flight with ease and he was stuck laboring to get into his Footscapes.