Listen to Episode 1105 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

Bimma Williams is an entrepreneur and podcast host who spent years in the sneaker industry at brands like Saucony, Adidas, and Nike. Now, he interviews subjects from the footwear scene and beyond on his Claima Stories podcast. In this episode, Williams tells stories about his work on the Adidas Yeezy business, his time alongside Travis Scott at Nike, and finding his community as a Black man in the industry. Williams previews his first sneaker collaboration, a Saucony set to drop this weekend. Also, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty get caught up on sneaker news like Taylor Swift’s New Balances, the Born x Raised Dunk release, and Anthony Edwards’ Adidas signature model.