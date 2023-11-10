The sneakers that you loved decades ago may not be all that exciting today—no matter how much you try to convince yourself otherwise. Here, Complex Sneakers Podcast co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty talk about wanting old Air Jordans to come back only to realize that a lot of them really don’t hold up. The retro market is different, and more saturated now, which affects how we consume retro staples like Jordans and Air Maxes. The co-hosts also discuss the black and royal Air Jordan 1 “Reimagined,” which arrived to not that much fanfare last weekend and may be an indicator of how people feel about too many tweaks on original Jordan styles. Also: the TMNT x Adidas Superstar, Nigo x Nike Air Force 3s, and a look ahead at ComplexCon.
Listen to Episode 1109 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'
The Complex Sneakers Show is cohosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week they discuss about wanting old Air Jordans to come back.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy