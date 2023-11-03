Listen to Episode 1108 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show': Nicole McLaughlin

Designer Nicole McLaughlin, who started out in the sneaker industry as an intern at Reebok before her quirky upcycling creations ever went viral, is ready to expand her footwear portfolio with a new collaboration from Hoka on its Mafate Three2 model. In this episode, McLaughlin relives her resume, from the Reebok years to her time at the Adidas Farm in Brooklyn (with a Kanye West cameo) to making her own collaboration with Vans. McLaughlin, queen of upcycling that she is, also gives tips on thrifting and turning old items into new shoes. Elsewhere, Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss the best Nikes of 2024, how to wear Off-White Nikes, and the latest Adidas Yeezy drama.