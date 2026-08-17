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HOKA U Mafate Speed 4 Lite in Black/Stardust Is Available on Complex

The transparent ripstop trail runner is now available on Complex.

A blue and gray trail running shoe with a rugged black sole and white laces, featuring a Vibram logo on the side.
Complex

The Hoka U Mafate Speed 4 Lite is now available on Complex.

The Mafate Speed 4 Lite's defining feature is its upper: a semi-translucent ripstop nylon construction paired with a see-through technical TPU mesh and lightweight no-sew technical overlays. All the weight savings over the standard Mafate Speed 4 come from this redesigned upper rather than any changes to the platform beneath it.

A soft microfiber collar, a 3M reflective logo, and reflective lace detailing round out the build. Underfoot, the shoe rides on the same Mafate Speed 4 base, anchored by a Vibram Megagrip outsole with Litebase construction and 5mm traction lugs built for serious grip on technical terrain.

Where to buy the U Mafate Speed 4 Lite

If you’re looking to add a new sneaker to your collection, shop Hoka on Complex.

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