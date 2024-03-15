Listen to Episode 1208 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” is definitely going to be one of the biggest Air Jordan releases of the year. But do we care about the name of the shoe? Nike is actually calling it the “Industrial Blue” Air Jordan 4, a technicality that’s already annoying diehard collectors. In this episode, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss that pair and a handful of other upcoming Jordans from the recent SNKRS Summer ‘24 preview. They also talk about Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 1s, the JJJJound x Adidas Samba, and the latest in Devin Booker and Shaq’s back and forth over signature sneakers.