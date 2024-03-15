The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” is definitely going to be one of the biggest Air Jordan releases of the year. But do we care about the name of the shoe? Nike is actually calling it the “Industrial Blue” Air Jordan 4, a technicality that’s already annoying diehard collectors. In this episode, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss that pair and a handful of other upcoming Jordans from the recent SNKRS Summer ‘24 preview. They also talk about Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 1s, the JJJJound x Adidas Samba, and the latest in Devin Booker and Shaq’s back and forth over signature sneakers.
Listen to Episode 1208 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'
On this episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss the 'Military Blue' Air Jordan 4.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy