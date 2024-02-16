Listen to Episode 1205 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

Nike is still the biggest brand in sneakers by a large margin, but it feels like the Swoosh has slowed down a little in the past couple years. Where are the exciting new products? How long can Nike rely on retro? Co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss these topics in response to a recent Business of Fashion story about Nike’s sluggish business. The trio also leak some upcoming sneakers (from Crtz, Kobe, and Stash), dig into Jay Z’s Reeboks from the Super Bowl, and pine for the coming Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 retro.