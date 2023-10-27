Ever seen someone try to return a pair of fake sneakers at Foot Locker? Or witnessed sneaker theft in real time? On the latest episode of the Complex Sneakers Show, cohosts Matt Welty and Joe La Puma relive their past lives as sneaker salesmen with tales of avoiding district managers, showing up late, and wage theft lawsuits. Also in the episode: Brendan Dunne’s report on the Adidas Yeezy release plan pause, the purported Lil Yachty x Nike collab, the sneaker scene in the UK, and a lot of Nike Air Max Plus/TN talk.
Listen to Episode 1107 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'
On the latest episode of the Complex Sneakers Show, cohosts Matt Welty and Joe La Puma relive their past lives as sneaker salesmen.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy