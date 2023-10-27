Listen to Episode 1107 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

Ever seen someone try to return a pair of fake sneakers at Foot Locker? Or witnessed sneaker theft in real time? On the latest episode of the Complex Sneakers Show, cohosts Matt Welty and Joe La Puma relive their past lives as sneaker salesmen with tales of avoiding district managers, showing up late, and wage theft lawsuits. Also in the episode: Brendan Dunne’s report on the Adidas Yeezy release plan pause, the purported Lil Yachty x Nike collab, the sneaker scene in the UK, and a lot of Nike Air Max Plus/TN talk.