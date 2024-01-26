Patrick Ewing's Presidential Sneakers

Patrick Ewing for president? The all-time New York Knicks great won’t appear on any ballots in the 2024 general election, but he did step into one such role at the end of last year. As of October 2023, Ewing is the new president of Ewing Athletics, his namesake sneaker brand that marked the beginning of his post-Adidas footwear in 1989, went dormant in 1996, and reemerged in 2012. (The title is familiar to him—Ewing was president of the National Basketball Players Association from 1997 to 2001.)

Ewing has been involved with the brand since its relaunch, but never in this capacity. His job from 2017 to 2023 as head coach of the men’s basketball team at his alma mater, Georgetown, prevented him from being too closely involved with Ewing Athletics. Georgetown is a Jordan Brand-sponsored school, which meant Ewing was limited in how much he could promote his own imprint. When Georgetown relieved Ewing of his duties last March, it also relieved him of any commitments to sneaker brands not bearing his name.

Now he communicates with Ewing Athletics on a weekly basis, giving approval and feedback on sneaker designs, as he did in the ’90s. An exception, a surprise set of sneakers that he did not have oversight on, is the player exclusive trio shown here, which was presented to Ewing this week as a belated gift commemorating his new title.

On its new SL33 model, Ewing Athletics created an Air Force One-inspired colorway with “Prez” embroidery at the heel. This special pair for Ewing has a blue and white upper mimicking the colors used on the actual Air Force One airplane (not the Nike shoe). Ewing fell in love with the details, including the presidential seal on the tongue.