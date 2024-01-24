The Viral Nike Dunk Lookalikes From Walmart? She’s Standing by Them

She also says she is not morally opposed to name-brand footwear. There are no rules in her household against spending a little bit of money on nice sneakers.

“I would never make my kids wear those type of shoes,” Ault says of the And1s. “My kids get shoes when they pick them out and they want them.”

The video is so triggering because for sneaker collectors, And1’s Dunk wannabe is a shoe of shame and not celebration. It’s a Walmart copy of a model that’s not that rare or expensive in the first place. It’s akin to the shoes that Nike sues brands over because they look a little too much like the Dunk, a basketball sneaker from 1985 that became iconic as a retro in the 21s century.

Nike saturated the market in the past few years with an endless supply of Dunks, making the black and white “Panda” colorway the most accessible. To settle for a cheaper alternative to the “Panda” Dunk , a shoe already seen as extremely basic, is to be painfully uncool in places where sneakers have cultural value. Ault says this is not a risk in rural Illinois, where her family resides.

And not all the responses to her Instagram post have been harsh. Ault says she’s received positive feedback and words of encouragement to ward off the haters.

But pull up the comments section under the clip on her page (or any of the accounts that reposted it) and the most liked ones you’ll find are those clowning on the diet Dunks. There are people warning about the bullying they will inspire and, sure enough, commenters right below them bullying her over the shoes. Ault suspects those users don’t actually have kids themselves or are trying too hard to be mean on the internet for entertainment purposes.

“If I was someone that really cared, this could end badly,” she says. “I don't think people realize. It's like, take five seconds and think about what you're typing and how this could possibly affect the person.”

Complex spoke with Ault about how she stumbled on the infamous And1 sneakers, the dearth of Nikes in Middle America, and why she’s not worried about her kids actually being bullied over their footwear. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

When did you realize the video was getting really big?

I think it was, I don't remember if I posted it in the evening or maybe it was the next day and then notifications just kept coming on my phone. I was like, “What the heck? Oh, some people are seeing it.” And then the day went on and my phone will not stop. And I have since turned all the notifications off on my phone because that's all that's on there. I'll close my phone for 30 minutes and when I go back on there, there's 50 more comments and 100 more likes.

I mean people just assume, I guess, that they were for my kids. I made the video so that I could show people a less expensive option [for people] that either can't spend the money for the actual Nikes or that just don't want to. Everyone's saying, “Oh, she's broke, she's cheap, she lives in a trailer.” No, I have three pairs of actual Nikes.

So you've actually bought Nike sneakers before? It's not something you're against.

No. Like, no. I have three pairs of actual Nikes. We are not broke or anything. For that specific style, I just chose not to spend however much they cost, since it was the same look that I found at Walmart.