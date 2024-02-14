The Original Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Is Coming Back

Nike is planning to release a retro of the Air Zoom Spiridon in its original “Sport Red” colorway, a sneaker industry source with knowledge of the brand’s upcoming releases tells Complex. The 2024 Nike Air Zoom Spiridon retro is expected to arrive as part of Nike’s Holiday ’24 collection, per the source, but its release could be pushed back.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the Air Zoom Spiridon retro.

The Nike Air Zoom Spiridon was first released in 1997 and featured in the memorable ”phone number” series of Nike ads . The sneaker was designed by Nike veteran Christian Tresser , who also designed the Air Max 97 and more recently spent time as part of Ye’s squad of Yeezy designers.

The Air Zoom Spiridon was not the first Nike shoe to use the “Spiridon” name, and was preceded by the mid-’80s Spiridon runners. Nike released the Spiridon racing shoe in 1984 and later released a Spiridon Gold that capitalized on Portuguese long-distance runner Carlos Lopes’ 1984 Olympic marathon gold-medal performance in Spiridons.

The Air Zoom Spiridon has returned to shelves multiple times since its ’97 debut. There were Air Zoom Spiridon retros in 2005, many of which ended up on sale shelves. Nike released a number of colorways from 2016 to 2018, most notable among them the original “Sport Red” NikeLab release that marked the shoe’s return in ’16 and the blue Stash collaboration in ’17.