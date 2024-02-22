Central Cee Has a Nike Tech Fleece Collab Coming

UK rapper Central Cee is working with Nike on an apparel collection featuring the brand’s Tech Fleece line of sweatsuits, a source with knowledge of Nike’s upcoming releases tells Complex. The Central Cee x Nike Tech Fleece apparel is expected to release as part of Nike’s Holiday 2024 season, but its release is subject to change.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment. Reps for Central Cee declined to comment.

The collection will feature a pair of Tech Fleece jogger pants (style code HQ3749-010) and a Tech Fleece hoodie (style code HQ3748-010), both in colorways of black and metallic red bronze.

The rapper is well known as a fiend for Tech Fleece . Sportswear retailer JD Sports has featured him in promo posts advertising Tech Fleece, and there even are TikTok videos breaking down how Central Cee wearing a particular colorway of the Nike apparel can affect its resale price on the secondary market. Central Cee made headlines in 2023 when he showed up to a British Fashion Awards red carpet event wearing Nike track pants .