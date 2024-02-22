Central Cee Has a Nike Tech Fleece Collab Coming

The UK rapper is set to drop an apparel collection with Nike.

Feb 22, 2024
Central Cee’s appreciation for Nike Tech Fleece has been well documented. Via Getty
Central Cee’s appreciation for Nike Tech Fleece has been well documented. Via Getty

UK rapper Central Cee is working with Nike on an apparel collection featuring the brand’s Tech Fleece line of sweatsuits, a source with knowledge of Nike’s upcoming releases tells Complex. The Central Cee x Nike Tech Fleece apparel is expected to release as part of Nike’s Holiday 2024 season, but its release is subject to change.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment. Reps for Central Cee declined to comment.

The collection will feature a pair of Tech Fleece jogger pants (style code HQ3749-010) and a Tech Fleece hoodie (style code HQ3748-010), both in colorways of black and metallic red bronze.

The rapper is well known as a fiend for Tech Fleece. Sportswear retailer JD Sports has featured him in promo posts advertising Tech Fleece, and there even are TikTok videos breaking down how Central Cee wearing a particular colorway of the Nike apparel can affect its resale price on the secondary market. Central Cee made headlines in 2023 when he showed up to a British Fashion Awards red carpet event wearing Nike track pants.

While the coming Central Cee x Nike Tech Fleece collection will mark the first time the rapper has worked with Nike for a full-on collaboration, he did appear in campaign imagery for a drop from Drake’s Nocta line with Nike back in 2021.

