Zion Williamson Gets Another 'Voodoo' Air Jordan 1 Low

Following the success of Zion Williamson's original "Voodoo" Air Jordan 1 Low release, the All-Star forward debuted an alternate version of the make-up last night.
Prior to the game between the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans, Williamson was spotted wearing the second "Voodoo" Air Jordan 1 Low in that arrival tunnel. Syncing up with the Pelicans' City Edition uniforms for this season, this pair is purple-based with grey forefoot overlays, brown rope laces, and hits of bright green throughout. Like the originals, these feature flipped logos on the tongue and heel.
As of now, Jordan Brand hasn't announced plans to release the new "Voodoo" colorway. The first pair was released for $170 last November and currently resells for $350-$400 on sites like StockX.