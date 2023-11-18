Zion Williamson Gets Another 'Voodoo' Air Jordan 1 Low

Following the success of Zion Williamson's original "Voodoo" Air Jordan 1 Low release, the All-Star forward debuted an alternate version of the make-up last night.

Prior to the game between the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans, Williamson was spotted wearing the second "Voodoo" Air Jordan 1 Low in that arrival tunnel. Syncing up with the Pelicans' City Edition uniforms for this season, this pair is purple-based with grey forefoot overlays, brown rope laces, and hits of bright green throughout. Like the originals, these feature flipped logos on the tongue and heel.