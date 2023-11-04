“Gatorade is an iconic brand I’ve loved since I was a kid, so teaming up with them to unveil their new mystery flavor on custom cleats was a no-brainer,” said Mache. “This color-changing design is one-of-one, made specifically for Shedeur Sanders. I can’t wait to see them on the field.”

Gatorade first rolled out its Mystery Flavor to coincide with the beginning of football season. Since then, consumers have been asked to submit their guesses of the flavor for chances to win a grand prize experience at Super Bowl LVIII or the College Football National Championship. Even Gatorade athletes have attempted to figure it out.