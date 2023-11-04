Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is helping Gatorade introduce its new Mystery Flavor ahead of today's game against Oregon State.
Sanders will wear a pair of custom color-changing cleats that unveil the new flavor, Blackberry Raspberry, during pregame warmups. For the project, Gatorade tapped noted designer Mache, who constructed the cleats with thermal pigment materials, which change colors when exposed to colder temperatures below 72 degrees. Paying homage to Gatorade's heritage and evolution, the cleats shift from white and retro Gatorade green accents to the brand's modern-day signature bright orange hue.
“Gatorade is an iconic brand I’ve loved since I was a kid, so teaming up with them to unveil their new mystery flavor on custom cleats was a no-brainer,” said Mache. “This color-changing design is one-of-one, made specifically for Shedeur Sanders. I can’t wait to see them on the field.”
Gatorade first rolled out its Mystery Flavor to coincide with the beginning of football season. Since then, consumers have been asked to submit their guesses of the flavor for chances to win a grand prize experience at Super Bowl LVIII or the College Football National Championship. Even Gatorade athletes have attempted to figure it out.
Sanders signed with Gatorade in January 2022, becoming the brand's first HBCU athlete while he attended Jackson State University. Now QB1 at Colorado, he continues to represent the brand alongside iconic athletes such as Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, and Lionel Messi, as well as a new wave of stars that includes Paige Bueckers, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Jayson Tatum.