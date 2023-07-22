Parris Goebel Shakes Things Up With Her Own Nike Dunks

New Zealander Parris Goebel, or simply Parris, is a world-renowned choreographer and dancer who recently made headlines for putting together Rihanna's highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. Now she's adding 'sneaker designer' to her ever-expanding resume with a Nike Dunk Low collaboration in the works.

The forthcoming release is primarily styled in a pink, brown, and green palette, including patent overlays and Swoosh branding. Logo flips are a significant of the shoe's story, with emblems appearing upside down on the tongue and heel. Parris' own logo is printed on the insoles and the laces feature custom gold Swoosh deubrés. A pre-yellowed midsole and pink rubber outsole complete the vision.