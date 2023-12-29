Nikola Jokić Has a Signature Shoe on the Way

Following Nikola Jokić's debut as a 361° athlete last week, new details about what to expect from the reigning Finals MVP's partnership with the China-based brand have been revealed.

Jokić is being touted as an official Global Ambassador for 361°, which was founded in 2003 and is built on the concept of a "One Degree Beyond" mentality. In addition to being an NBA Champion and Finals MVP, Jokić is a 2-time regular season MVP, 5-time All-Star, and 5-time All-NBA. That resume certainly warrants consideration as a signature athlete—consideration he would likely never get while with Nike due to concerns about marketability stateside. Jokić is famously laid back and removed from the game when he's not dominating on the court, making it difficult for him to endear himself to the social media-consuming U.S. audience. However, being a winner is an easier sell internationally, and 361° is seizing an opportunity to add arguably the best basketball player in the world.

Per an official press release issued to announce 361's signing of Jokić, his very first signature sneaker is in the works and will be debuted in the "near future."

“I'm very excited to join the 361° team and contribute to their mission of bringing wellness and sports to people around the world," said Jokić when discussing his new partnership with 361°. "The work we have done on my first shoe has been amazing so far, and I cannot wait to share it with everyone very soon."

Until then, Jokić is playing an exclusive high-cut version of the 361° Big3 Future, a performance model equipped with a carbon fiber woven upper, Mōrphit Lacing System, QU!KCTECH midsole, Soarplate, and QU!KFLAME PEBA nylon cushioning. Priced at $160, the Big3 Future Low is available in multiple colorways beginning today via official 360 partner kickscrew.com.