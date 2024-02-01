John McEnroe's Nikes Are Releasing in a Wimledon-Inspired Colorway

This upcoming Mac Attack wears the signature hues of Wimbleon's official logo. The shoe is white-based, aligned with the tournament's all-white dress code. Purple and green suede hits tastefully land on the collar, heel, and Swooshes, while the same colors fill the uniquely checkered tongue tag. A green midsole stitch and rubber outsole help finish off the look below.

Look for the "Wimbledon" Mac Attack to be released in May for $130. Keep an eye out for an official release date update in the months ahead.

Nike Mac Attack “Wimbledon”

Release Date: May 2024

Color: White/Hyper Grape-Court Green

Style #: FZ2097-101

Price: $130