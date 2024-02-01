John McEnroe's Nikes Are Releasing in a Wimledon-Inspired Colorway

Like The Masters in golf or Daytona in NASCAR, Wimbledon stands out among others as tennis' most prestigious tournament. It's often referred to as a proving ground for the greatest of the greats, with icons such as Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, and Rafael Nadal putting forth some of their most memorable efforts at All England Club. Also included in that group is John McEnroe, a three-time winner of the event. With his signature shoe, the Nike Mac Attack (recently renamed Attack), back on shelves, Nike is commemorating his early 80s dominance in London with a special colorway.
This upcoming Mac Attack wears the signature hues of Wimbleon's official logo. The shoe is white-based, aligned with the tournament's all-white dress code. Purple and green suede hits tastefully land on the collar, heel, and Swooshes, while the same colors fill the uniquely checkered tongue tag. A green midsole stitch and rubber outsole help finish off the look below.
Look for the "Wimbledon" Mac Attack to be released in May for $130. Keep an eye out for an official release date update in the months ahead.
Nike Mac Attack “Wimbledon”
Release Date: May 2024
Color: White/Hyper Grape-Court Green
Style #: FZ2097-101
Price: $130