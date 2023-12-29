LeBron James Is Dropping New Shoes for I Promise School

Already the inspiration behind a Nike LeBron NXXT Gen release, LeBron James' Akron-based I Promise School is the muse for a new colorway of the model's evolution, the LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD.

The NXXT Gen AMPD, infused with elements from the Air Zoom Generation, is delivered in a vibrant, multicolor arrangement laid out over varying materials including patent leather. A fabric 'I Promise' tag is attached to the lateral panel and the LeBron James Family Foundation logo is displayed along the insoles, the latter possibly indicating this as a continuation of the "We Are Family" series.

According to the Foot Locker launch calendar, this LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD will be released on Friday, Jan. 5 for $170.

Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

Release Date: 01/05/24

Color: Violet Mist/Barely Volt-Photo Blue-Alchemy Pink-Bright Crimson

Style #: FZ7885-500

Price: $170