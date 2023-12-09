First Look at Kevin Durant's Nike KD 16 for the All-Star Game

Multicolor pair references Durant's "Easy Money" nickname.

Dec 09, 2023
Though we're in early December, it's safe to say that Kevin Durant will be named an All-Star for the 14th time in his illustrious career. When he takes the court in Indianapolis in February, presumably once again as a starter, he'll likely be lacing up this special make-up of the Nike KD 16.

The "All-Star" KD 16 is a multicolor effort that displays mesh and textile panels in green, purple, pink, and orange. Graphics along the lateral side reference Durant's name, number, and "Easy Money" nickname, with additional money-inspired graphics adorning the tongue and lace tips.

Expect the "All-Star" KD 16 to release on Friday, Feb. 16 for $160.

Nike KD 16 “All-Star”
Release Date: 02/16/24
Color: Stadium Green/Hyper Violet-Barely Green-Playful Pink-University Gold-Lightening
Style #: FJ4240-300
Price: $160

