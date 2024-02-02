Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Celebrates Netherlands' King's Day

The story behind the special pair.

Feb 02, 2024
Nike Air Max 1 King's Day Release Date HF7346-200 Pair
JD Sports UK
Nike Air Max 1 King&#x27;s Day Release Date HF7346-200 Pair
JD Sports UK

Each year, the Netherlands observes the national holiday of Koningsdag, or King's Day, on the birthday of the reigning king or queen (the holiday is called Koninginnedag when a queen ascends to the throne). The occasion is marked by a nationwide vrijmarkt ( or "free market"), at which the Dutch sell their used items. Additionally, it sets the stage for oranjegekte ("orange madness,) described as a frenzy during which locals wear the national color of orange. The holiday is currently celebrated on April 27, the birthday of King Willem-Alexander.

For King's Day 2024, Nike is releasing a special colorway of the Air Max 1. This version of the retro runner is delivered in a palette of brown and bright orange, the latter geared toward oranjegekte festivities. The shoe features a build of premium leather and mesh, along with a heel wrapped in canvas and woodgrain-printed textile. Other unique details include velcro tongue tags and leather-lined interiors.

Expect the "King's Day" Nike Air Max 1 to be released later this spring.

Nike Air Max 1 KD ("King's Day")
Release Date: Spring 2024
Color: Cacao Wow/Bright Mandarin-Amber Brown-Monarch-Earth
Style #: HF7346-200

Nike Air Max 1 King&#x27;s Day Release Date HF7346-200 Profile
JD Sports UK
Nike Air Max 1 King&#x27;s Day Release Date HF7346-200 Top
JD Sports UK
Nike Air Max 1 King&#x27;s Day Release Date HF7346-200 Heel
JD Sports UK
Nike Air Max 1 King&#x27;s Day Release Date HF7346-200 Sole
JD Sports UK
Nike Air Max 1 King&#x27;s Day Release Date HF7346-200 Detail
JD Sports UK
Nike Air Max 1

Latest in Sneakers