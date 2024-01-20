Mom Goes Viral for Buying Nike Dunk Knockoffs

A mom on Instagram has gone viral after sharing a video of Nike Dunk knockoffs she recently purchased from Walmart.
The woman, who goes by @crystaljomo on the platform, posts typical mom-centric content on her page such as meal ideas, product reviews, life hacks, and shopping deals. Earlier this week, she uploaded a video about Nike Dunks and being a fan of the shoe, but also being reluctant to pay $100 (retail is actually $115) for a pair in the popular black and white "Panda" colorway. Instead, she purchased a lookalike pair by sneaker brand AND1 for just $23.
"They look exactly the same, they just don't have a Nike sign," she says in the video.
The model is identified simply as the AND1 Low Top Basketball Sneaker on walmart.com and sells for $22.98. Several additional colorways are available as well. Before turning to selling budget-friendly products at Walmart, AND1 was best known for its emergence as a popular sneaker and clothing brand in the late 90s and early 2000s, worn in the NBA by players like Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, Stephon Marbury, and Latrell Sprewell.
Unsurprisingly, commenters under Crystal's post didn't take it easy on her. Some of the commentary was playful, with people assigning the knockoffs nicknames such as "Panda Express" and "Panda Layups." Others were more cruel, questioning her parenting and saying that her children would be bullied.
However, mom is getting the last laugh. According to an Instagram story update, not only does she have the $23 AND1 shoes, but her teenage daughter also has a pair and wasn't bullied for wearing them. Additionally, her account surpassed 1,000 followers this week and she credits her shoe reel for the growth.