Mom Goes Viral for Buying Nike Dunk Knockoffs

A mom on Instagram has gone viral after sharing a video of Nike Dunk knockoffs she recently purchased from Walmart.

The woman, who goes by @crystaljomo on the platform, posts typical mom-centric content on her page such as meal ideas, product reviews, life hacks, and shopping deals. Earlier this week, she uploaded a video about Nike Dunks and being a fan of the shoe, but also being reluctant to pay $100 (retail is actually $115) for a pair in the popular black and white "Panda" colorway. Instead, she purchased a lookalike pair by sneaker brand AND1 for just $23.