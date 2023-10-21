LeBron James Is Releasing His Own Nike Training Shoe In 2024

LeBron James is known for having a thorough and consistent training regimen, which has helped extend his status as an elite player for an unprecedented period. With this in mind, Nike will soon expand James' signature footwear line into the training category.

According to Sneaker Files, Nike is set to launch James' first signature training shoe, the Royalty TR, during Fall 2024. The site's source indicated that the shoe will resemble models from Nike's popular Metcon training line with co-branded elements visible throughout. Three colorways of the model have been confirmed, including pairs predominantly styled in "Light Smoke Grey," "Black," and "Volt."

Find more details about the upcoming Royalty TR below and keep an eye out for additional launch information and a first look at the shoe in the months ahead.

Nike Royalty TR "Smoke Grey"

Release Date: Fall 2024

Color: Smoke Grey/Volt-Black-Light Smoke Grey-White

Style #: FJ6151-001

Nike Royalty TR "Black"

Release Date: Fall 2024

Color: Black/Anthracite-Smoke Grey

Style #: FJ6151-093

Nike Royalty TR "Volt"

Release Date: Fall 2024

Color: Volt/Bright Mandarin/Hot Punch-Metallic Silver

Style #: FJ6151-700