Devin Booker Wears Rare Air Jordans to Honor Shawn Marion

Air Jordan 5 PE hits the court for legend's Ring of Honor induction.

Dec 16, 2023
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns
Barry Gossage / Getty Images
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns
Barry Gossage / Getty Images

When you think of the best NBA teams that didn't win a championship, the 07 Seconds or Less Phoenix Suns of the 2000s are among the first to come to mind. With the offensive creativity of coach Mike D'Antoni and the perfect engine in point guard Steve Nash, the Suns revolutionized how the game was played, foreshadowing the high-octane offense that would become commonplace for the league in the future.

Another key component of those Suns teams was "The Matrix" Shawn Marion, one of the most versatile players ever to take the court. The All-Star forward scored, rebounded, and passed at a high level. He also defended well and shot the three at a high clip. Marion later went on to become an NBA Champion with the Dallas Mavericks, but most remember him for his time runnin' and gunnin' with the Suns.

Tonight, Marion rightfully takes his place among the greats in the Phoenix Suns' Ring of Honor. To mark the occasion, current Suns star Devin Booker broke out special shoes for warm-ups—a rare pair of Air Jordan 5 Player Exclusives that was made for Marion during the 2006-07 season. The shoes not only feature purple and orange accents, but also Marion's number '31' embroidered along the heels.

Booker isn't the first Sun to pay homage to Marion by wearing the Jordan 5s—P.J. Tucker wore the "Home" and "Away" colorways during the 2015-16 season.

Devin Booker wearing Air Jordan 5 Shawn Marion PE
Kate Frese / NBAE via Getty Images
Devin Booker wearing Air Jordan 5 Shawn Marion PE
Kate Frese / NBAE via Getty Images
Devin Booker wearing Air Jordan 5 Shawn Marion PE
NBA Kicks / Via Instagram: @nbakicks
