Devin Booker Wears Rare Air Jordans to Honor Shawn Marion

When you think of the best NBA teams that didn't win a championship, the 07 Seconds or Less Phoenix Suns of the 2000s are among the first to come to mind. With the offensive creativity of coach Mike D'Antoni and the perfect engine in point guard Steve Nash, the Suns revolutionized how the game was played, foreshadowing the high-octane offense that would become commonplace for the league in the future.

Another key component of those Suns teams was "The Matrix" Shawn Marion, one of the most versatile players ever to take the court. The All-Star forward scored, rebounded, and passed at a high level. He also defended well and shot the three at a high clip. Marion later went on to become an NBA Champion with the Dallas Mavericks, but most remember him for his time runnin' and gunnin' with the Suns.