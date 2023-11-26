The Air Jordan 14 'Black & White' Releases in December

The Air Jordan 14, Michael Jordan's final Chicago Bulls-era game shoe, is set to return in an all-new colorway this holiday season.

Simple in execution, the forthcoming retro is delivered with a black nubuck upper, contrasted by hits of white on the branding elements and along the midsole. Some may also remember this colorway being worn as a Player Exclusive by former All-Star Michael Finley during his first season with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005-06.