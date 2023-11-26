The Air Jordan 14 'Black & White' Releases in December

New addition to the lineup is reminiscent of rare Player Exclusives.

Nov 26, 2023
Air Jordan 14 XIV Black White Release Date 487471-016
Beechkicks_ / Via Instagram: @beechkicks_
Air Jordan 14 XIV Black White Release Date 487471-016
Beechkicks_ / Via Instagram: @beechkicks_

The Air Jordan 14, Michael Jordan's final Chicago Bulls-era game shoe, is set to return in an all-new colorway this holiday season.

Simple in execution, the forthcoming retro is delivered with a black nubuck upper, contrasted by hits of white on the branding elements and along the midsole. Some may also remember this colorway being worn as a Player Exclusive by former All-Star Michael Finley during his first season with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005-06.

Michael Finley #4 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots a free throw against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at American Airlines Arena on December 1, 2005 in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James / NBAE via Getty Images

The "Black & White" Air Jordan 14 Retro is expected to be released on Wednesday, Dec. 20 for $200.

UPDATE (12/26): In-hand images of the Air Jordan 14 "Black & White" via beechkicks_.

Air Jordan 14 Retro "Black & White"
Release Date: 12/20/23
Color: Black/Black-White-University Red
Style #: 487471-016
Price: $200

Air Jordan 14 XIV Black White Release Date 487471-016 Profile
Beechkicks_, h/t Sneaker Bar Detroit / Via sneakerbardetroit.com
Air Jordan 14 XIV Black White Release Date 487471-016 Pair
Beechkicks_, h/t Sneaker Bar Detroit / Via sneakerbardetroit.com
Air Jordan 14 XIV Black White Release Date 487471-016 Sole
Beechkicks_, h/t Sneaker Bar Detroit / Via sneakerbardetroit.com
Air Jordan 14 XIV Black White Release Date 487471-016 Front Heel
Beechkicks_, h/t Sneaker Bar Detroit / Via sneakerbardetroit.com
Air Jordan 14 XIV Black White Release Date 487471-016 Pair
Nike
Air Jordan 14 XIV Black White Release Date 487471-016 Profile
Nike
