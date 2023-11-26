The Air Jordan 14 'Black & White' Releases in December

The Air Jordan 14, Michael Jordan's final Chicago Bulls-era game shoe, is set to return in an all-new colorway this holiday season.
Simple in execution, the forthcoming retro is delivered with a black nubuck upper, contrasted by hits of white on the branding elements and along the midsole. Some may also remember this colorway being worn as a Player Exclusive by former All-Star Michael Finley during his first season with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005-06.
The "Black & White" Air Jordan 14 Retro is expected to be released on Wednesday, Dec. 20 for $200.
UPDATE (12/26): In-hand images of the Air Jordan 14 "Black & White" via beechkicks_.
Air Jordan 14 Retro "Black & White"
Release Date: 12/20/23
Color: Black/Black-White-University Red
Style #: 487471-016
Price: $200