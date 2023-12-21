Get the Royal Sneaker Treatment With the eBay Top Star Loyalty Program

If being a sneakerhead is who you are, then you know what it's like to see a pair of sneakers, want them, and then not have a chance to cop. But what if there were a way to get your hands on some of the most coveted sneakers at retail prices? Would you do it? Of course you would.
Sneakerhead, meet eBay Top Star; eBay Top Star, meet said sneakerhead.
Top Star is eBay’s sneaker loyalty program. Here’s how it works. You join the waitlist and go through a trial period where you get a taste of Top Star benefits while showing that you're part of the sneaker elite. Once accepted, new members are welcomed with a gift—an exclusive Study 001 Sole Air Jordan Shoe Sculpture by artist Matt Senna. From there, Top Star members are invited to shop from retail collections throughout the year, where they can purchase some of the hottest sold-out sneakers at retail prices.
Some of the more popular Top Star drops of 2023 included the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive,” Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low, New Balance 9060, Air Jordan 4 Retro “Military Black,” and the Air Jordan 1 Retro High '85 OG “Neutral Grey.” These sneakers are hard to get, let alone at affordable retail prices. When you join the eBay Top Star program, you get to shop for some of your favorite shoes and experience the euphoria that comes with not only shopping, but shopping and getting highly sought-after sneakers.
Top Star members also enjoy free shipping on all Top Star collections, top-tier customer support, and eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee. And one of the best upsides that comes with joining the Top Star family is the exclusive invites to in-person events like the recent ComplexCon 2023 afterparty.
Complex’s two-day festival in Long Beach, California, has become an annual high point for sneaker lovers, and it was bolstered by the official afterparty co-sponsored by Top Star. Members received free VIP access to the event, where they hung out with high-profile sneaker lovers, enjoyed food and drinks at the eBay lounge, and had a chance to step inside the Top Star Infinity Room.
If you’re serious about your sneaker game, then joining the eBay Top Star loyalty program is a no-brainer.
What are you waiting for? Join the waitlist now!