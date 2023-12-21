Get the Royal Sneaker Treatment With the eBay Top Star Loyalty Program

If being a sneakerhead is who you are, then you know what it's like to see a pair of sneakers, want them, and then not have a chance to cop. But what if there were a way to get your hands on some of the most coveted sneakers at retail prices? Would you do it? Of course you would.

Sneakerhead, meet eBay Top Star; eBay Top Star, meet said sneakerhead.

Top Star is eBay’s sneaker loyalty program. Here’s how it works. You join the waitlist and go through a trial period where you get a taste of Top Star benefits while showing that you're part of the sneaker elite. Once accepted, new members are welcomed with a gift—an exclusive Study 001 Sole Air Jordan Shoe Sculpture by artist Matt Senna. From there, Top Star members are invited to shop from retail collections throughout the year, where they can purchase some of the hottest sold-out sneakers at retail prices.