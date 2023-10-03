Classic Material: adidas Originals Celebrates 3 Timeless Sneakers

If a sneaker brand is lucky, it will release a handful of classics. adidas isn’t just a “lucky” brand. It has a catalog of timeless designs, and this fall, it’s highlighting three that transcended sport to become staples of fashion and culture: the Superstar, the Gazelle, and the Samba. These silhouettes—and the athletes and artists who made them their own—helped stamp adidas on the field and beyond.

The Superstar, a basketball shoe, became a fixture in hip-hop thanks to Run-DMC; only a few years later, skateboarders embraced the model, putting its leather upper and rubber toe cap to the test against griptape and concrete. With its streamlined suede upper and gum sole, the Gazelle went from the track to the streets, appearing in countless music videos and fashion spreads. The Samba, meanwhile, crossed over from soccer fields and found favor among skaters and artists, who were drawn to its durable, low-profile silhouette.

To pay homage to the models and the Trefoil that symbolizes the brand, adidas Originals enlisted three directors—Daniel Wolfe, Will Dohrn, and Justyna Obasi—to illustrate their evolution. Peep the videos below, and pick up the sneakers here.