If you love skateboarding you know Anthony Van Engelen. With a career stretching back to the late ‘90s, Van Engelen, or AVE, has stacked a heap of insane video parts. He was also Thrasher’s 2015 Skater of the Year. AVE’s skating blends tech with switch mastery plus speed, power, and aggression. It's earned him fans worldwide and a long list of Vans Skateboarding pro shoes. AVE and Vans aren’t done yet.

The pair teamed up once more to release his new, tech-forward pro model, the AVE 2.0, on March 28. It’s available now from Vans Skateboarding and at select skate shops worldwide. Shoppers can also complete their kits with the accompanying apparel collection.

The AVE 2.0 is Vans Skateboarding’s most advanced model ever.

“I think we are in the future now where shoe design is actually technical and performs well. Twenty years ago skate shoes just gave the appearance of tech,” AVE explains.