Fresh from dropping an exclusive Ivy League-inspired ‘College Pack’ together, size? are reuniting with New Balance to give their iconic 237 silhouette a fresh revamp for Summer ’21.

One of New Balance’s cleanest models on the market, the 237 follows on from the 327’s instant success on the streets in recent years, with the model taking design cues from classic ‘70s sneakers while upgrading it with sophisticated and versatile detailing.

The 237 references a few different shoes in the New Balance archive, with the 420, 1300 and the golf-suited Gator cleats all being influences behind the sneaker.

size? have now added their own creative touch to the model – and they have duly delivered. Opting for summer-ready hues and a perforated base to keep feet cool while on the move, the model is accented with light grey suede overlays feature on the upper. A bold lateral ‘N’ logo is filled with a darker tone while the tongue and heel branding are kept to their traditional spots on the sneaker.

Rounding out the size? x New Balance 237 with a grey rubber sole and a chunky midsole, the model also arrived with an embroidered size? logo on the insole to celebrate the collaboration on the model