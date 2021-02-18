Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Memphis platinum rapper NLE Choppa to talk about how he bought fake Jordans growing up, the time Jordan sent him free sneakers, his love for Kobe Bryant and his sneakers, and buying his daughter matching sneakers.

