Travis Scott has been spotted around Aspen this week, joining the Kardashian/Jenner family to celebrate the new year. While making rounds through town, Scott was pictured wearing a previously unseen Air Jordan 1 Low colorway that may be an upcoming collaboration.

The pair in question features panels in white and blue, with obsidian possibly featured along the toe. Branding hits include Scott's signature reverse Swoosh on the lateral side in white, as well as Wings embroidery on the heels. The latter is interesting because Scott's Cactus Jack Face logo was present on last year's lows.

NEW NIKE X TRAVIS SCOTT pic.twitter.com/sBnKJafppB — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@YamzTheAlbum) January 1, 2021

As of now, there is no confirmation that this colorway will be released, but it wouldn't be surprising to see closer looks courtesy of Scott in the days ahead. We'll be sure to keep you updated.