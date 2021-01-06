By many accounts, Nike's revitalization of the Dunks has been a success so far with each release selling out faster than the last. And now, the momentum will spill over into 2021 with a new range of styles confirmed to release soon.

The set kicks off with three pairs of the Dunk Low arriving at select regions across the globe this month include a simple black and white colorway, the classic "UNLV" make up as well as the sail/coast iteration with the latter pair releasing exclusively in women's sizing. The trio has already made its way onto shelves in Greater China when it released on Monday, Jan. 4 while select retailers through Asia-Pacific and Latin America will drop the pairs on Jan. 14. Retailers in Europe are breaking up the releases with the last two styles launching on Jan. 14 and the first pair will arrive on Jan. 21. The brand confirmed that the aforementioned styles will launch in North America sometime in spring 2021, but a specific date is currently unknown.

Three more Nike Dunk Low and High colorways confirmed to drop in the first quarter of 2021 including the black/hyper cobalt Dunk Low and sail/orange peel arriving on Feb. 11 and the Dunk High in the "Syracuse" colorway releasing on March 5. The series of Nike Dunks will be released globally via the Nike App, SNKRS, and at select retailers.