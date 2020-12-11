While sneaker technology and design continue to evolve, there are certain silhouettes that are just iconic. Sure, colorways may change or the materials might get updated, but the blueprint remains. These are the sneakers deemed worthy of an honorary anniversary release.

Much too important to ignore the calendar year they were created, an acclaimed anniversary shoe celebrates the shift in style that model presented. From revolutionary running silhouettes that advanced the senses to signature basketball triumphs that defined both sport and street culture, only the true icons of sportswear are worthy of the timestamp treatment when it comes to emphasizing their return to the market.

The Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee" is one such model. With a special 25th anniversary re-release of the shoe dropping tomorrow, we thought it only right to spotlight a few notable anniversary sneakers available on GOAT.