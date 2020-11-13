Last month, Sony welcomed Travis Scott to the Playstation team as a strategic creative partner, and in that announcement was a glimpse of an unreleased Travis Scott x Playstation x Nike Dunk Low collaboration. Since then, things have been fairly quiet on the collab until yesterday when Scott made its collab available at shop.travisscott.com but it's limited to only five pairs. As expected, people had a lot to say.

The raffle went live around 12 a.m. EST last night in conjunction with the global launch of the Playstation 5 and the premiere of Scott's "PS5: Unboxing Reimagined" event. Those who haven't yet can still sign-up now for a chance to win the elusive collab before the raffle closes at 11:59 p.m. EST tonight. Aside from the sneakers, Scott also released a selection of matching Playstation apparel and accessories.

As of now, the brands haven't confirmed that the Travis Scott x Playstation x Nike Dunk Low collab will be receiving a wider release in the future, but scroll through for some of the best reactions on the limited raffle.