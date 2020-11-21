Upon first glance, this Nike Dunk Low appears to be the same as the "University Red" pair that released in July, but it's actually a custom created by New York City-based sneaker boutique Extra Butter in an effort to raise money for a good cause.

Extra Butter, who recently opened a new store in Queens, is raffling off 12 pairs of its custom lasered "University Red" Dunk Lows with proceeds benefitting Hour Children, a local nonprofit organization assisting formerly and currently incarcerated women and their children during this holiday season. This initiative is a part of Extra Butter's ongoing "Watch and Listen" program, aimed to create dialogue and action in response to social issues.

Beginning today, those interested will be able to enter the raffle by purchasing an unlimited amount of raffle tickets for $5 per entry on Extra Butter’s website, The raffle runs until Nov 25, with the winners being chosen on EB's Instagram live at 5 p.m. ET on the same day. Those selected will have the chance to buy the custom lasered Dunks on Nov. 27 for $100.